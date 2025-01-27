Ryazan refinery suspends operations after Ukraine's strikes

The Ryazan oil refinery, which is one of the largest in Russia, has temporarily stopped working. This happened after Ukrainian defenders attacked the refinery. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reports that an oil storage facility at the plant was set on fire. The damaged equipment includes a railroad overpass and a hydrotreating unit used to remove impurities from refined products.

The railroad loading equipment was damaged. There was no load on the railroad, they stopped refining oil - an anonymous source said.

At the same time, another source clarified that the loading of oil products has been suspended since Friday. It also confirmed that the lack of loading was the reason for the suspension of the refinery.

It is noted that the Ryazan refinery processed 13.1 million metric tons (262,000 barrels per day), which is almost 5% of the total oil refining in Russia in 2024.

According to Reuters, the refinery produced 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel fuel, 4.3 million tons of fuel oil and 1 million tons of jet fuel.

Recall

As a result of an attack by 18 Ukrainian drones on the Ryazan refinery , the AVT-4 unit and other facilities caught fire. The enterprise suffered significant damage, including the oil product treatment and refining units.