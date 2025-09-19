Belarus expels Czech diplomat in response to similar actions by the Czech Republic: details

$41.250.05
European Commission approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be presented today
08:43 AM • 17111 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 31154 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 37325 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 60766 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 42004 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 50682 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 72208 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29162 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23798 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISWSeptember 19, 03:11 AM • 3304 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 14646 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 14054 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 9646 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 4376 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 31164 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 46838 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 72212 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 51534 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 51526 views
Serhiy Marchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Liashko
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 380 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 17769 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 37082 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 35595 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 35326 views
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136

Belarus expels Czech diplomat in response to similar actions by the Czech Republic: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Belarus declared a Czech diplomat persona non grata and summoned a Polish diplomat. This happened in response to the expulsion of Belarusian diplomats from the Czech Republic and Poland.

Belarus expels Czech diplomat in response to similar actions by the Czech Republic: details

Belarus declared a Czech diplomat persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country. The country's Foreign Ministry also summoned a Polish diplomat. This happened in response to recent similar actions by the Czech Republic and Poland against Belarusian diplomats, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Recently, Poland and the Czech Republic expelled Belarusian diplomats for espionage. Poland also arrested another person it accused of spying for Belarus.

At the same time, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the expulsion of diplomats from Prague was "the result of many years of prejudice of the Czech authorities against Belarus."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops who arrived in Belarus to participate in the "West-2025" exercises are preparing to return. At the same time, the number of Russian military personnel in the exercises was significantly smaller than in previous years.

UNN also reported that the Czech Republic sent a military unit of three Mi-171Sh and up to 150 soldiers to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Reuters
NATO
Czech Republic
Poland