Belarus expels Czech diplomat in response to similar actions by the Czech Republic: details

Belarus declared a Czech diplomat persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country. The country's Foreign Ministry also summoned a Polish diplomat. This happened in response to recent similar actions by the Czech Republic and Poland against Belarusian diplomats, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Recently, Poland and the Czech Republic expelled Belarusian diplomats for espionage. Poland also arrested another person it accused of spying for Belarus.

At the same time, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the expulsion of diplomats from Prague was "the result of many years of prejudice of the Czech authorities against Belarus."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops who arrived in Belarus to participate in the "West-2025" exercises are preparing to return. At the same time, the number of Russian military personnel in the exercises was significantly smaller than in previous years.

UNN also reported that the Czech Republic sent a military unit of three Mi-171Sh and up to 150 soldiers to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.