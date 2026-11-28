In Belarus, access to the popular music streaming service Spotify will be blocked from December 1 due to nonpayment of taxes. This was reported by Belarus's Ministry of Taxes and Duties, UNN writes.

Details

The ministry said that the company had not paid its value-added tax (VAT) debt to the state budget, despite repeated attempts by the Belarusian authorities to contact the service's representatives.

At the same time, the Belarusian ministry recommended that users who had paid for a premium subscription in advance contact Spotify themselves to demand a refund.

The Belarusian authorities did not specify the amount of the company's tax debt.

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