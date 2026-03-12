$43.860.0351.040.33
Beijing resumes military aircraft flights near Taiwan after a brief pause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1508 views

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected five Chinese aircraft in its air defense identification zone after a pause. The US sent a Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft through the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing resumes military aircraft flights near Taiwan after a brief pause

Chinese armed forces have intensified their military presence near Taiwan's shores, interrupting a period of unusual calm in the region's airspace. The Ministry of National Defense in Taipei recorded five People's Liberation Army aircraft in the air defense identification zone, three of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The temporary reduction in flights coincided with important legislative assemblies in China and preparations for Donald Trump's visit to Beijing. The US administration has already postponed multi-billion dollar arms deliveries to Taiwan, trying to ensure the success of future negotiations with Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly warned Washington against interfering in issues of China's territorial integrity.

China resumed military activity after a mysterious lull. Five PLA aircraft were detected in the ADIZ from Wednesday to Thursday, three of which crossed the median line. The pause could have been a tactic to ease tensions before the leaders' meeting, but naval activity around the island did not cease.

– stated in the report of the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan.

US reaction and situation monitoring

In response to Beijing's actions, the US Navy sent a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate its commitment to the principles of free navigation.

Chinese state media confirmed that PLA forces continuously monitored the American aircraft's flight, further highlighting tensions in the region. Currently, Taipei continues to strengthen its own defense, despite complex diplomatic maneuvers between Washington and Beijing, which directly affect the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Stepan Haftko

