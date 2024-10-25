Beijing has begun building ties with U.S. allies ahead of Trump's possible return - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
China has launched a diplomatic “charm offensive” against US allies amid a possible Trump victory. Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Japan, India, Britain and Australia over economic concerns.
Donald Trump's potential victory and economic problems at home have prompted China to resort to a “charm offensive,” especially with U.S. allies and partners, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.
Details
From proclaiming a desired “fresh start” with Japan to détente with India, Chinese officials have sought to reduce diplomatic friction ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Beijing has also signaled its intention to improve ties with Britain and Australia, a seeming departure from the kind of combative diplomacy it became famous for during Trump's first term.
The diplomatic overtures underscore Beijing's changing political calculations - and those of its counterparts - in anticipation of the possible return of an unpredictable U.S. president, the publication notes.
“China has been unusually concerned in trying to settle or improve relations with numerous countries over the past month,” said Richard McGregor, a senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute Intitute think tank in Sydney. - Beijing is looking for friends and partners amid any Trumpian chaos.
Illustrating the shift, China reached a breakthrough with India on Monday with an agreement to resume patrolling operations along the disputed Himalayan border. The agreement ended a four-year standoff with India and raised the prospect of the South Asian country eventually easing punitive measures against Chinese businesses.
Two days later, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first official meeting since 2022 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in russia, where the leaders pledged to stabilize relations.
“Both sides should strengthen communication and cooperation and properly manage differences and disagreements,” Xi was quoted as saying by China's state broadcaster.
The détente also reflects other countries' efforts to adapt to a world of rising trade barriers. Developing countries' willingness to strengthen ties with China stems in part from their own desire to hedge against increasingly protectionist U.S. policies, said Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the research group at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing.
Improved ties have already paid off for some of China's trading partners. This includes wine exports from Australia, and Japanese seafood exports could be next.
According to one European official, when senior German and Chinese officials met earlier this month, Beijing was also clearly interested in expressing its desire to cooperate.
Any improved ties could help China offset the prospect of escalating tensions with the U.S. and the EU, which earlier this month voted to impose duties of up to 45% on electric cars from China. In response, Beijing is pressuring Chinese automakers to halt expansion into the EU, Bloomberg previously reported.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who has had many hours of high-level meetings with his Chinese counterparts this year, said in August that China recognizes that elections and transitions are “sensitive periods” and seeks to manage ties responsibly.
Beijing was the main driver of the diplomatic push, said Yong Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington, calling it a “charm offensive.
Improving ties with its neighbors will give China more leeway and opportunities, said Ja Yan Chong, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. This comes as China's economy grew at its slowest pace since early 2023, and Beijing seeks to revive growth with a strong package of tough policies.
“Given the domestic economic problems and the desire to attract foreign investment, it is not surprising that Beijing is trying to smooth relations with key neighbors who are important economic partners,” Chong said.
China says Trump may leave Taiwan if he wins US election31.01.2024, 11:10 • 19514 views