Beijing has begun building ties with U.S. allies ahead of Trump's possible return - Bloomberg

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 22689 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 118319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 175168 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110108 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346084 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174730 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145702 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196380 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125194 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108266 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Beijing has begun building ties with U.S. allies ahead of Trump's possible return - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14632 views

China has launched a diplomatic “charm offensive” against US allies amid a possible Trump victory. Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Japan, India, Britain and Australia over economic concerns.

Beijing has begun building ties with U.S. allies ahead of Trump's possible return - Bloomberg

Donald Trump's potential victory and economic problems at home have prompted China to resort to a “charm offensive,” especially with U.S. allies and partners, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

From proclaiming a desired “fresh start” with Japan to détente with India, Chinese officials have sought to reduce diplomatic friction ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Beijing has also signaled its intention to improve ties with Britain and Australia, a seeming departure from the kind of combative diplomacy it became famous for during Trump's first term.

The diplomatic overtures underscore Beijing's changing political calculations - and those of its counterparts - in anticipation of the possible return of an unpredictable U.S. president, the publication notes.

“China has been unusually concerned in trying to settle or improve relations with numerous countries over the past month,” said Richard McGregor, a senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute Intitute think tank in Sydney. - Beijing is looking for friends and partners amid any Trumpian chaos.

Illustrating the shift, China reached a breakthrough with India on Monday with an agreement to resume patrolling operations along the disputed Himalayan border. The agreement ended a four-year standoff with India and raised the prospect of the South Asian country eventually easing punitive measures against Chinese businesses.

Two days later, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first official meeting since 2022 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in russia, where the leaders pledged to stabilize relations.

“Both sides should strengthen communication and cooperation and properly manage differences and disagreements,” Xi was quoted as saying by China's state broadcaster.

The détente also reflects other countries' efforts to adapt to a world of rising trade barriers. Developing countries' willingness to strengthen ties with China stems in part from their own desire to hedge against increasingly protectionist U.S. policies, said Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the research group at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing.

Improved ties have already paid off for some of China's trading partners. This includes wine exports from Australia, and Japanese seafood exports could be next.

According to one European official, when senior German and Chinese officials met earlier this month, Beijing was also clearly interested in expressing its desire to cooperate.

Any improved ties could help China offset the prospect of escalating tensions with the U.S. and the EU, which earlier this month voted to impose duties of up to 45% on electric cars from China. In response, Beijing is pressuring Chinese automakers to halt expansion into the EU, Bloomberg previously reported.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who has had many hours of high-level meetings with his Chinese counterparts this year, said in August that China recognizes that elections and transitions are “sensitive periods” and seeks to manage ties responsibly.

Beijing was the main driver of the diplomatic push, said Yong Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington, calling it a “charm offensive.

Improving ties with its neighbors will give China more leeway and opportunities, said Ja Yan Chong, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. This comes as China's economy grew at its slowest pace since early 2023, and Beijing seeks to revive growth with a strong package of tough policies.

“Given the domestic economic problems and the desire to attract foreign investment, it is not surprising that Beijing is trying to smooth relations with key neighbors who are important economic partners,” Chong said.

China says Trump may leave Taiwan if he wins US election31.01.2024, 11:10 • 19514 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Australia
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
European Union
Jake Sullivan
Germany
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
