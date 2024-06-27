Before the NATO Summit: Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Tusk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Warsaw to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ahead of the upcoming NATO summit to discuss Ukraine's defense and path to EU and NATO membership.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Warsaw before the July NATO summit. UNN writes with reference to the Polish Prime Minister's page on the X network.
On the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Poland. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The European Union has realized what Poles have known since the beginning of this war: that defending Ukraine is defending Europe. We agreed with President Zelensky to speak in Warsaw before the NATO summit.
On Thursday, June 27, in Brussels, the European Union and Ukraine signed a security guarantee agreement. The document was signed by President Zelenskyy and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
Zelenskiy wants to discuss with EU leaders the next steps towards membership, indicates urgency of promised military aid.