Since the beginning of April 23, 124 combat clashes have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 74 CABs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,128 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,649 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. - the General Staff noted.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory today.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainians 20 times near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiya and Ridkodub. Four clashes have not subsided until now.

The Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske in the Siversky direction, and three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 25 times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Our defenders successfully repelled 21 attacks, and fighting continues.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 43 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennya, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, and four clashes are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are deterring enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 349 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 174 of them - irrevocably. Seven units of automobile equipment, a UAV antenna, 20 motorcycles, five UAVs, a ground drone and a trench electronic warfare system of the occupiers were also destroyed. In addition, four units of automobile equipment, three motorcycles, three guns and two mortars of the invaders were damaged. - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozlyv, Rivnopil and Novodarivka, and one more enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to move forward three times in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Lobkove, and the battle continues. The enemy's aviation launched CAB strikes on the areas of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy had one futile attempt to move forward.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the Kursk direction, where the invaders conducted 23 assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day. The enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 30 guided bombs, and carried out 383 artillery shellings, 19 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the case of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

