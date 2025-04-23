Battles on the front: 124 clashes, missile and air strikes, hundreds of drones

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 9424 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 28735 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58491 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 40772 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 69832 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40917 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35785 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32235 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35139 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44503 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1m/s
41%
748 mm
Popular news

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62370 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

April 23, 12:15 PM • 16444 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 45993 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23082 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 13757 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58491 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 46036 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 69832 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62408 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 78785 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 13782 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23116 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 38208 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 37509 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 67307 views
Actual

Tesla Model Y

Facebook

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

Battles on the front: 124 clashes, missile and air strikes, hundreds of drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

On April 23, 124 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russians launched a missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles, dropped 74 CABs and involved 1128 kamikaze drones.

Battles on the front: 124 clashes, missile and air strikes, hundreds of drones

Since the beginning of April 23, 124 combat clashes have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 74 CABs.

In addition, the Russians involved 1,128 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,649 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff noted.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory today.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainians 20 times near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiya and Ridkodub. Four clashes have not subsided until now.

The Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske in the Siversky direction, and three more clashes are still ongoing.

The Kremlin has once again stated its conditions for an "instant" end to the war23.04.25, 21:56 • 5198 views

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 25 times. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Our defenders successfully repelled 21 attacks, and fighting continues.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 43 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennya, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, and four clashes are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are deterring enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 349 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 174 of them - irrevocably. Seven units of automobile equipment, a UAV antenna, 20 motorcycles, five UAVs, a ground drone and a trench electronic warfare system of the occupiers were also destroyed. In addition, four units of automobile equipment, three motorcycles, three guns and two mortars of the invaders were damaged.

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 enemy assault actions near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozlyv, Rivnopil and Novodarivka, and one more enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to move forward three times in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Lobkove, and the battle continues. The enemy's aviation launched CAB strikes on the areas of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy had one futile attempt to move forward.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the Kursk direction, where the invaders conducted 23 assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day. The enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 30 guided bombs, and carried out 383 artillery shellings, 19 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of a settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine23.04.25, 14:16 • 5510 views

Let us remind you

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the case of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Umerov on meeting with Kellogg: analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war23.04.25, 22:31 • 1616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Brent
$66.16
Bitcoin
$93,530.90
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,306.89
Ethereum
$1,786.71