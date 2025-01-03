A series of incidents, including the shelling of a German military helicopter near the Danish island of Bornholm, damage to the underwater Internet cable between Helsinki and Rostock, and frequent flights of Russian drones over German training grounds and ports, are signs of Russia's undeclared war against NATO, UNN reports citing BILD.

Details

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said: "We are experiencing a hybrid war!"

Recently, the Eagle S tanker was detained in Finland, which was not only illegally transporting Russian oil, but is also believed to have damaged an underwater power cable. The Finnish police published underwater images confirming suspicions of sabotage with the tanker's anchor.

Expert opinions

"Sabotage is one of the main components of psychological warfare. They are less costly than direct attack, very effective and cause damage - for example, paralyzing infrastructure - while providing a degree of denial," explained Natalie Vogel of the Institute of World Policy in Washington, DC.

At the same time, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation focuses on the militarization of Kaliningrad, which has been turned into a military bastion with missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, modern air defense systems, a large coastal defense, and a strong Baltic Fleet.

Provocations and NATO's response

"Our Eurofighter jets regularly fly to escort Russian aircraft along NATO borders if they do not comply with applicable aviation rules," the German Ministry of Defense told BILD.

According to NATO, about 300 Russian planes were intercepted last year, mostly near the Baltic states.

The German Ministry of Defense compares Moscow's current behavior to Cold War tactics, emphasizing the need to strengthen security in the region.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promised to increase military presence in the Baltic Sea after the cable incidents. Poland proposed to make the Baltic Sea a zone of enhanced NATO military control.