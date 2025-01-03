Baltic Sea becomes the epicenter of Russia's hybrid war against NATO - media

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63317 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129597 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111087 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133130 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132177 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51686 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101893 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104107 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193636 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182790 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132189 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152336 views
Actual
Baltic Sea becomes the epicenter of Russia's hybrid war against NATO - media

Baltic Sea becomes the epicenter of Russia's hybrid war against NATO - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28240 views

A series of incidents in the Baltic Sea, including the shooting of a German helicopter and damage to an undersea cable, point to hybrid warfare by Russia. NATO recorded about 300 interceptions of Russian aircraft last year.

A series of incidents, including the shelling of a German military helicopter near the Danish island of Bornholm, damage to the underwater Internet cable between Helsinki and Rostock, and frequent flights of Russian drones over German training grounds and ports, are signs of Russia's undeclared war against NATO, UNN reports citing BILD.

Details

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said: "We are experiencing a hybrid war!"

Recently, the Eagle S tanker was detained in Finland, which was not only illegally transporting Russian oil, but is also believed to have damaged an underwater power cable. The Finnish police published underwater images confirming suspicions of sabotage with the tanker's anchor.

Expert opinions

"Sabotage is one of the main components of psychological warfare. They are less costly than direct attack, very effective and cause damage - for example, paralyzing infrastructure - while providing a degree of denial," explained Natalie Vogel of the Institute of World Policy in Washington, DC. 

At the same time, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation focuses on the militarization of Kaliningrad, which has been turned into a military bastion with missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons, modern air defense systems, a large coastal defense, and a strong Baltic Fleet. 

Provocations and NATO's response

"Our Eurofighter jets regularly fly to escort Russian aircraft along NATO borders if they do not comply with applicable aviation rules," the German Ministry of Defense told BILD. 

According to NATO, about 300 Russian planes were intercepted last year, mostly near the Baltic states.

The German Ministry of Defense compares Moscow's current behavior  to Cold War tactics, emphasizing the need to strengthen security in the region.

Recall 

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte promised to increase military presence in the Baltic Sea after the cable incidents. Poland proposed to make the Baltic Sea a zone of enhanced NATO military control.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
eurofighter-typhoonEurofighter Typhoon
natoNATO
finlandFinland
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising