Exclusives
Bail for Chernyshov: SAP is studying the information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 247 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is studying information from open sources regarding the companies that posted bail of UAH 120 million for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov. The bail was posted by his wife, a private firm, a manager of the DIM group of companies, and businessman Maksym Krippa.

The SAP is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted bail for the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the amount of UAH 120 million.

This was reported to the UNN journalist by the SAP.

Since we have not yet received information from the HACC, we are studying from open sources

- reported the SAP. 

Context "Schemes" (Radio Svoboda) found out that the bail of over 120 million hryvnias for Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits for himself and third parties, was paid in parts on different days: 

  • his wife;
    • a private firm that was created in April of this year and trades in car parts;
      • a manager of the DIM group of companies, co-owned by developer Oleksandr Nasikovsky;
        • and also, according to media reports, businessman and investor Maksym Krippa.

          Vice Prime Minister Chernyshov declared almost UAH 2.2 million in legal fees03.07.25, 12:43 • 456 views

          Addition

          On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to the NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Later, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

           The HACC chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intends to pay the UAH 120 million bail, despite problems with his accounts.

          On July 2, the HACC did not remove Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. 

          On July 2, it became known that UAH 120 million bail was posted for Oleksiy Chernyshov

          The SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to damages to the state of over UAH 1 billion.

          The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of a corruption scheme in the construction sector. 

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
          Radio Liberty
          National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
          Naftogaz
          Ukraine
