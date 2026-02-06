Bad weather on the border with Moldova: restrictions for trucks extended to three regions

Amidst bad weather on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks have been extended to checkpoints in three regions – Vinnytsia region has been added to Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to difficult weather conditions and ice formation, the passage of cargo vehicles at the "Otaci" checkpoint (the adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Mohyliv-Podilskyi") has been temporarily suspended. - reported the SBGS.

Drivers and carriers were advised to adjust their routes in advance and take into account these restrictions when planning trips.

Recall

Earlier, due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the passage of trucks to Moldova was temporarily suspended in two regions, which concerned the checkpoints "Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne", "Tudora", "Rososhany - Brycheni", "Sokyriany - Oknitsa", "Mamalyha - Kryva".