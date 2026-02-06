Bad weather on the border with Moldova: restrictions for trucks extended to three regions

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 1044 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 9938 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 11538 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 14667 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53504 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50182 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39223 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51562 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94206 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35299 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
73%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 10126 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 6200 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18377 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 10504 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 5744 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 5946 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 9938 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27237 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53504 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94206 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 16775 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 19679 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29007 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32256 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 68070 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Bad weather on the border with Moldova: restrictions for trucks extended to three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Due to bad weather and ice, truck traffic is restricted on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Chernivtsi regions. Drivers are advised to adjust their routes.

Bad weather on the border with Moldova: restrictions for trucks extended to three regions

Amidst bad weather on the border of Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks have been extended to checkpoints in three regions – Vinnytsia region has been added to Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to difficult weather conditions and ice formation, the passage of cargo vehicles at the "Otaci" checkpoint (the adjacent Ukrainian checkpoint "Mohyliv-Podilskyi") has been temporarily suspended.

- reported the SBGS.

Drivers and carriers were advised to adjust their routes in advance and take into account these restrictions when planning trips.

Recall

Earlier, due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the passage of trucks to Moldova was temporarily suspended in two regions, which concerned the checkpoints "Palanca – Mayaky – Udobne", "Tudora", "Rososhany - Brycheni", "Sokyriany - Oknitsa", "Mamalyha - Kryva".

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroadAuto
Frosts in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova