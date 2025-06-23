B-2 bomber pilots returned to the US after a historic operation in Iran

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1152 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 6572 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 22704 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 22933 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 66557 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52061 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89460 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127317 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97304 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109196 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 49387 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35019 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25217 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 5108 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 16991 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1152 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 22705 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307474 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363238 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311331 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98079 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223139 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97731 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99189 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 103958 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

B-2 bomber pilots returned to the US after a historic operation in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

B-2 bomber pilots returned to the US after a massive strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Operation "Midnight Hammer" became the largest in US history for this type of aircraft, involving over 125 US aircraft and 75 high-precision missiles.

B-2 bomber pilots returned to the US after a historic operation in Iran

Pilots of B-2 bombers who attacked Iran's nuclear facilities have returned to the United States. This was specifically confirmed by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

Details

US television crews last day filmed the return of several B-2 Spirit bombers, which were flying back to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Earlier, seven aircraft flew east from the base to Iran to participate in an operation targeting objectives agreed upon by the highest US leadership – referring to three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kane. 

The mission, dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer", was "the largest operational B-2 strike in US history"

- Kane stressed.

Reference

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is capable of flying for more than 30 hours undetected. In an unprecedented military operation, the United States deployed its most advanced fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to strike three key nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The Pentagon confirmed that this was the largest mission ever conducted with this type of aircraft. This mission was positioned by the US as one marking a turning point in the escalation of conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Pentagon Comment

At a Pentagon briefing on Sunday, Kane said each B-2 bomber carried two massive GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, or MOPs. Within 25 minutes, a total of 14 MOPs were dropped on two target areas in Fordow and Natanz, while Tomahawk missiles from a US submarine were directed at the facility in Isfahan, said General Kane.

More than 125 US aircraft participated in this mission

 Kane said,

He included B-2 bombers, fighters, tankers, and surveillance aircraft in the overall list.

A Pentagon official also noted that more than 75 precision-guided missiles were used in the attack.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Iranian authorities sent a message to US President Donald Trump threatening to activate "sleeper terrorist cells" on US territory in the event of an attack. 

Iran stated that the US attack on nuclear facilities expanded the targets for its armed forces. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Missouri
Tomahawk (missile family)
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9