B-2 bomber pilots returned to the US after a historic operation in Iran

Pilots of B-2 bombers who attacked Iran's nuclear facilities have returned to the United States. This was specifically confirmed by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

Details

US television crews last day filmed the return of several B-2 Spirit bombers, which were flying back to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Earlier, seven aircraft flew east from the base to Iran to participate in an operation targeting objectives agreed upon by the highest US leadership – referring to three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kane.

The mission, dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer", was "the largest operational B-2 strike in US history" - Kane stressed.

Reference

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is capable of flying for more than 30 hours undetected. In an unprecedented military operation, the United States deployed its most advanced fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to strike three key nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The Pentagon confirmed that this was the largest mission ever conducted with this type of aircraft. This mission was positioned by the US as one marking a turning point in the escalation of conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Pentagon Comment

At a Pentagon briefing on Sunday, Kane said each B-2 bomber carried two massive GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, or MOPs. Within 25 minutes, a total of 14 MOPs were dropped on two target areas in Fordow and Natanz, while Tomahawk missiles from a US submarine were directed at the facility in Isfahan, said General Kane.

More than 125 US aircraft participated in this mission Kane said,

He included B-2 bombers, fighters, tankers, and surveillance aircraft in the overall list.

A Pentagon official also noted that more than 75 precision-guided missiles were used in the attack.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Iranian authorities sent a message to US President Donald Trump threatening to activate "sleeper terrorist cells" on US territory in the event of an attack.

Iran stated that the US attack on nuclear facilities expanded the targets for its armed forces.