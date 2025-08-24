Autumn notes in August - cool night and warm day: weather forecast for August 25 from Natalka Didenko

After celebrating Independence Day, Ukrainians will greet August 25 with fresh air, cool nights, and comfortable daytime temperatures. Autumn is already "knocking at the door," but there are still a few warm days ahead, meteorologist Natalia Didenko reports on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The weather forecaster predicts that Monday will pass without precipitation in most regions of Ukraine. Only at night will light rains affect Poltava region, Kharkiv region, and in some places Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. The wind is expected to be westerly and north-westerly, with occasional gusts.

Night temperatures will be noticeably low: +7…+11°C, in the Carpathians in some places only +3…+7°C. In the south – slightly warmer, +8…+13°C. During the day, most regions are forecast to have +18…+22°C, in the south – up to +24°C.

In Kyiv, on August 24, closer to evening, rain will fall, so an umbrella will not be superfluous. And tomorrow, August 25, dry weather with a temperature of +18…+20°C is expected in the capital.

According to Didenko, next week Ukraine will again be covered by a wave of real summer warmth. So the coolness of these days will be only a short harbinger of autumn.

Recall

At the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla on August 24, the first snowfall of this season was recorded. The high mountains of the Carpathians are covered with snow, preparing for winter.