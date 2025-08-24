$41.220.00
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Autumn notes in August - cool night and warm day: weather forecast for August 25 from Natalka Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

After Independence Day, fresh air and comfortable daytime temperatures are expected in Ukraine. Meteorologist Natalia Didenko predicts warming next week.

Autumn notes in August - cool night and warm day: weather forecast for August 25 from Natalka Didenko

After celebrating Independence Day, Ukrainians will greet August 25 with fresh air, cool nights, and comfortable daytime temperatures. Autumn is already "knocking at the door," but there are still a few warm days ahead, meteorologist Natalia Didenko reports on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The weather forecaster predicts that Monday will pass without precipitation in most regions of Ukraine. Only at night will light rains affect Poltava region, Kharkiv region, and in some places Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. The wind is expected to be westerly and north-westerly, with occasional gusts.

Night temperatures will be noticeably low: +7…+11°C, in the Carpathians in some places only +3…+7°C. In the south – slightly warmer, +8…+13°C. During the day, most regions are forecast to have +18…+22°C, in the south – up to +24°C.

In Kyiv, on August 24, closer to evening, rain will fall, so an umbrella will not be superfluous. And tomorrow, August 25, dry weather with a temperature of +18…+20°C is expected in the capital.

According to Didenko, next week Ukraine will again be covered by a wave of real summer warmth. So the coolness of these days will be only a short harbinger of autumn.

Recall

At the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla on August 24, the first snowfall of this season was recorded. The high mountains of the Carpathians are covered with snow, preparing for winter.

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Nataliia Kalmykova
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv