Austrian Chancellor calls on EU to urgently lower energy prices to save industry

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
10:52 PM • 2688 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
08:12 PM • 7038 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 12617 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 16115 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 15921 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 14758 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 18017 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23328 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15873 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 25795 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IOC allowed Italian snowboarder to compete in a helmet with a Russian flagFebruary 10, 01:54 PM • 5014 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 18867 views
IOC responded to Ukrainian skeleton racer regarding the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics: what was allowed and what was forbiddenPhotoFebruary 10, 03:05 PM • 5162 views
Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to IranFebruary 10, 05:07 PM • 3250 views
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of CultureFebruary 10, 05:21 PM • 7194 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 18874 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 25795 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 23412 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 39856 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 47657 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
J. D. Vance
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Belgium
Bohodukhiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 20632 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 22478 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 22254 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 48135 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 49940 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
WhatsApp
Tor missile system

Austrian Chancellor calls on EU to urgently lower energy prices to save industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker stated the need to make energy costs the top priority of the EU leaders' summit. High energy tariffs threaten the competitiveness of the industrial sector.

Austrian Chancellor calls on EU to urgently lower energy prices to save industry

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker stated the need to make energy costs a top priority for the upcoming summit of European Union leaders in Belgium. According to him, high energy tariffs are a key factor hindering the development of the European economy and jeopardizing the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the global market. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Politico, Christian Stocker emphasized that the current price situation is literally "strangling" businesses across the bloc. He stressed that no other problem has such a massive negative impact on EU member states simultaneously.

The most urgent task is to reduce energy prices

– said the Chancellor.

He added that without decisive steps from Brussels, European industry risks losing its position.

Stocker's call came amid preparations for an informal summit in Belgium, where EU leaders plan to discuss strategies for economic growth and strengthening the bloc's independence. The Austrian leader joined a group of European politicians, including the prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Hungary, who criticize overly strict environmental regulations, which, in their opinion, artificially inflate the cost of resources.

Review of environmental policy and industrial quotas

The Austrian Chancellor criticized the approach to implementing the "Green Deal," calling it unstable in its current form. Stocker noted that in his country, CO2 emissions reductions occurred mainly due to a decline in industrial production, rather than technological progress.

Becoming greener cannot be our goal if it means becoming poorer

– stated the head of government.

Hungary sues over ban on Russian gas imports02.02.26, 17:51 • 3679 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Electricity
Austria
European Union
Belgium
Czech Republic
Hungary