Hungary sues over ban on Russian gas imports

The Hungarian government has filed a lawsuit with the EU Court demanding the annulment of the RePower regulation, which provides for a ban on the import of Russian energy carriers. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, UNN reports.

Today, we appealed to the European Court with a lawsuit challenging the REPowerEU regulation, which prohibits the import of Russian energy carriers, and demanding its annulment. - Szijjártó wrote.

He noted that Hungary's position is based on the fact that energy imports can only be banned through sanctions, which require unanimity.

This regulation was adopted under the guise of a trade policy measure. Secondly, the EU treaties clearly state that each member state independently decides which energy sources and suppliers to choose. Thirdly, the principle of energy solidarity requires ensuring energy security for all member states. This decision clearly violates this principle, certainly in the case of Hungary. - Szijjártó added.

According to him, without Russian oil and gas, Hungary's energy security cannot be guaranteed, and Hungarian families will not be able to maintain low energy costs.

Recall

The EU Council gave the final green light to a phased ban on Russian gas imports, with a full ban on LNG imports coming into effect from the beginning of 2027, and pipeline gas imports from autumn 2027.