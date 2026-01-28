Attempting to "calm down," they beat and abandoned their two-month-old daughter: parents in Poltava region notified of suspicion

$42.960.17
11:48 AM
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 11011 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 37026 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 74992 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 55330 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 73163 views
Attempting to "calm down," they beat and abandoned their two-month-old daughter: parents in Poltava region notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Poltava region, parents have been notified of suspicion for beating and abandoning their two-month-old daughter, who sustained injuries of moderate severity. The child was found in a locked dacha house after a neighbor's appeal.

Attempting to "calm down," they beat and abandoned their two-month-old daughter: parents in Poltava region notified of suspicion

In Poltava region, parents who beat and left their two-month-old daughter unattended have been notified of suspicion. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the child sustained injuries of moderate severity, UNN reports.

The man and woman (from Horishni Plavni, Poltava region - ed.) are suspected of intentionally inflicting bodily harm of moderate severity on a minor child and leaving her in danger (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 122, Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, in April 2025, a neighbor contacted the police, reporting that the couple had returned to their apartment without their two-month-old daughter. Law enforcement officers found the infant in a locked dacha house with bodily injuries.

The investigation established that the parents, trying to "calm" the child, used physical violence against her and left her unattended for approximately an hour and a half.

According to the conclusions of forensic medical examinations, the child sustained injuries of moderate severity. Currently, the girl is with her grandmother in a safe environment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tied up, starved, kicked, and cut: a woman in Kyiv was charged with torturing her 9-year-old son27.01.26, 15:45 • 5038 views

Additionally

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that this case is not isolated. In the past month alone, numerous instances of gross violations of minors' rights have been documented in various regions of Ukraine – from leaving children without food and proper care to systemic violence, torture, and fatalities.

The protection of children's rights and safety is an unconditional priority of the state. Any manifestations of cruel treatment of minors, indifference, or official inaction towards them receive a principled and inevitable legal assessment. As a result of the conducted inspections, 214 criminal proceedings have been registered, of which 96 concern parents and guardians. 44 individuals have been notified of suspicion, 50 administrative protocols have been drawn up, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated. Cases have been identified where inaction led to tragedies. 94 children have been immediately removed from dangerous living conditions.

- the statement says.

The measures are being carried out in accordance with the instruction of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued23.01.26, 10:40 • 10264 views

Earlier, within the framework of this same nationwide effort, the prosecutor's office had already reported on serious violations of children's rights found in Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Antonina Tumanova

