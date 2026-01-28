Attempting to "calm down," they beat and abandoned their two-month-old daughter: parents in Poltava region notified of suspicion

In Poltava region, parents who beat and left their two-month-old daughter unattended have been notified of suspicion. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the child sustained injuries of moderate severity, UNN reports.

The man and woman (from Horishni Plavni, Poltava region - ed.) are suspected of intentionally inflicting bodily harm of moderate severity on a minor child and leaving her in danger (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 122, Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the statement says.

According to the investigation, in April 2025, a neighbor contacted the police, reporting that the couple had returned to their apartment without their two-month-old daughter. Law enforcement officers found the infant in a locked dacha house with bodily injuries.

The investigation established that the parents, trying to "calm" the child, used physical violence against her and left her unattended for approximately an hour and a half.

According to the conclusions of forensic medical examinations, the child sustained injuries of moderate severity. Currently, the girl is with her grandmother in a safe environment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that this case is not isolated. In the past month alone, numerous instances of gross violations of minors' rights have been documented in various regions of Ukraine – from leaving children without food and proper care to systemic violence, torture, and fatalities.

The protection of children's rights and safety is an unconditional priority of the state. Any manifestations of cruel treatment of minors, indifference, or official inaction towards them receive a principled and inevitable legal assessment. As a result of the conducted inspections, 214 criminal proceedings have been registered, of which 96 concern parents and guardians. 44 individuals have been notified of suspicion, 50 administrative protocols have been drawn up, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated. Cases have been identified where inaction led to tragedies. 94 children have been immediately removed from dangerous living conditions. - the statement says.

The measures are being carried out in accordance with the instruction of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, within the framework of this same nationwide effort, the prosecutor's office had already reported on serious violations of children's rights found in Kyiv and Odesa regions.