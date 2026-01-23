Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued

$43.170.01
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 5156 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 7806 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 10559 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 18586 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 41657 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 54753 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 39489 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 32737 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 23005 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 3844 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 47033 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

In Ukraine, 214 criminal proceedings have been opened following inspections of boarding schools, orphanages, and family-based care, covering over 26,000 children. 94 children have been rescued, and inspections are ongoing.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued

Since the beginning of inspections of boarding schools, orphanages, rehabilitation centers, and family-based care, which covered more than 26,000 children, 214 criminal proceedings have already been opened, 94 children have been rescued, and inspections are ongoing, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Details

"Where there is death next to a child, someone has failed in their duty. In early December, after a trip to the 'City of Goodness' shelter, I said directly: there will be no more evasive answers and formal commissions. The state either protects children or has no right to call itself responsible," Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages10.12.25, 10:28 • 19403 views

According to the Prosecutor General, 45 interdepartmental groups were created, involving the police, relevant services, and representatives of the public sector. "And since December 12, boarding schools, orphanages, rehabilitation centers, and family-based care have been inspected. In a month, more than 26,000 children were covered," Kravchenko stated.

"But behind these figures are lives. And, unfortunately, deaths. The most terrible thing is that these child deaths were not instantaneous. They lasted over time," the Prosecutor General noted.

And each of them, Kravchenko emphasized, could have been stopped.

"Just imagine.

A two-year-old boy died because alcohol was the norm next to him, and there was no protection. They knew about the danger, but intervened only after the child's death. We saved his brother, he is safe now.

A four-year-old child lived in fear day after day. Screams, beatings, pain. She waited for an adult to stop it. No one came in time. But adults killed her.

Five children lived in humiliation for years: without food, without water, without the right to speak. Even going to the toilet was not allowed without permission. Foster parents told them that no one needed them. And this also remained "unnoticed" for a long time. Now the children have a new home.

An eleven-year-old boy with a disability suffered silently. He could not ask for help. But those who should have seen and acted did not. The child died because he was not provided with medical care," the Prosecutor General said.

"Children did not die suddenly. They died from fear, loneliness, complete helplessness. And from the indifference and cruelty of adults," Kravchenko emphasized.

As a result of the inspections, 214 criminal proceedings have already been opened. 118 - against officials who had authority but lacked will. 96 - against parents and guardians

- reported the Prosecutor General.

"We saved 94 children. They are alive. They are safe," Kravchenko noted.

But, the Prosecutor General noted, "this will not bring back those who could have been saved earlier."

Not only the offenders will be held accountable. Those who knew, saw, had the opportunity, but failed to fulfill their duties will also be held accountable. Inspections are ongoing. We continue to work

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

In early December, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter "City of Goodness" and a series of shocking stories of young Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions, as well as a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, Ukraine operates on a principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence towards children.

A real step towards salvation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko received a "golden brick" from the founder of "City of Goodness" for introducing the institution of a prosecutor for the protection of children's rights29.12.25, 12:23 • 2994 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
