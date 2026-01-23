Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescued

Since the beginning of inspections of boarding schools, orphanages, rehabilitation centers, and family-based care, which covered more than 26,000 children, 214 criminal proceedings have already been opened, 94 children have been rescued, and inspections are ongoing, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

"Where there is death next to a child, someone has failed in their duty. In early December, after a trip to the 'City of Goodness' shelter, I said directly: there will be no more evasive answers and formal commissions. The state either protects children or has no right to call itself responsible," Kravchenko wrote on social media.

According to the Prosecutor General, 45 interdepartmental groups were created, involving the police, relevant services, and representatives of the public sector. "And since December 12, boarding schools, orphanages, rehabilitation centers, and family-based care have been inspected. In a month, more than 26,000 children were covered," Kravchenko stated.

"But behind these figures are lives. And, unfortunately, deaths. The most terrible thing is that these child deaths were not instantaneous. They lasted over time," the Prosecutor General noted.

And each of them, Kravchenko emphasized, could have been stopped.

"Just imagine.

A two-year-old boy died because alcohol was the norm next to him, and there was no protection. They knew about the danger, but intervened only after the child's death. We saved his brother, he is safe now.

A four-year-old child lived in fear day after day. Screams, beatings, pain. She waited for an adult to stop it. No one came in time. But adults killed her.

Five children lived in humiliation for years: without food, without water, without the right to speak. Even going to the toilet was not allowed without permission. Foster parents told them that no one needed them. And this also remained "unnoticed" for a long time. Now the children have a new home.

An eleven-year-old boy with a disability suffered silently. He could not ask for help. But those who should have seen and acted did not. The child died because he was not provided with medical care," the Prosecutor General said.

"Children did not die suddenly. They died from fear, loneliness, complete helplessness. And from the indifference and cruelty of adults," Kravchenko emphasized.

As a result of the inspections, 214 criminal proceedings have already been opened. 118 - against officials who had authority but lacked will. 96 - against parents and guardians - reported the Prosecutor General.

"We saved 94 children. They are alive. They are safe," Kravchenko noted.

But, the Prosecutor General noted, "this will not bring back those who could have been saved earlier."

Not only the offenders will be held accountable. Those who knew, saw, had the opportunity, but failed to fulfill their duties will also be held accountable. Inspections are ongoing. We continue to work - Kravchenko emphasized.

In early December, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter "City of Goodness" and a series of shocking stories of young Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions, as well as a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, Ukraine operates on a principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence towards children.

