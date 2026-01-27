Tied up, starved, kicked, and cut: a woman in Kyiv was charged with torturing her 9-year-old son

In the capital, a 36-year-old woman was notified of suspicion of torturing and committing domestic violence against her minor son. The child was removed from the dangerous environment and placed under state protection. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Desnyansky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 36-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion, who was exposed for torturing and systematically committing domestic violence against her 9-year-old son. - the post says.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the capital's resident systematically committed violence against her 9-year-old son in 2024-2025. According to the investigation, the woman locked the child in the apartment's toilet overnight, sometimes without clothes, and also systematically tied the boy with a phone charging cable, restricting his movements.

Using the child's fear and hunger, the mother forced the boy to eat a stale piece of bread, giving him one minute to do so. The boy did not manage to eat the bread in time, so the mother made cuts on the child's head with a kitchen knife. The child was constantly beaten with hands, feet, and everything the mother had at hand. The woman also verbally abused the boy, wishing him death. The child's torture continued until the mother, in order to punish the child, put his hand in the door, after which she closed it. The injured hand was seen at school. - added the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Currently, the boy is safe in a family-type orphanage.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional actions aimed at causing moral suffering and severe physical pain to her minor son, and under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional systematic psychological violence against her minor son, which leads to psychological suffering and deterioration of the victim's quality of life. - the post emphasizes.

The woman has been remanded in custody. She faces up to 6 years in prison.

Recall

Juvenile prosecutors in Odesa region found numerous violations of children's rights in care institutions, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations. In particular, a caregiver was notified of suspicion of torturing a 6-year-old boy.