Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

As a result of further Russian attacks on the Kyiv region, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in three districts of the region. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, residential buildings, cultural institutions, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

Brovary district

22 objects were damaged, including:

15 private residential buildings - windows and doors broken, facades and roofs damaged;

6 vehicles;

1 warehouse.

Boryspil district

2 private residential buildings were damaged - windows broken and facades damaged.

Vyshhorod district

The building of a cultural institution was damaged - windows broken.

"As a result of the attack, four residents of Kyiv region were injured. All victims received the necessary medical care. We are working to restore what was destroyed, providing the victims with the necessary assistance. Kyiv region is holding on," Kalashnyk noted.

Recall

Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, power outages occurred in Kyiv and three regions, with a difficult situation in the capital region.

Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shown