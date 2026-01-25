Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 7402 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 14602 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 19385 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 28852 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 30954 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 45200 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 42545 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34522 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29039 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 65312 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Exclusives
RF IC investigates Zaporizhzhia Gauleiter Balytskyi - AndriushchenkoJanuary 24, 02:46 PM • 3956 views
Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedureJanuary 24, 03:04 PM • 4568 views
More than half of the population in Germany considers the US a threat, not an ally - MediaJanuary 24, 03:38 PM • 4304 views
Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24January 24, 05:13 PM • 4200 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missilePhotoVideo08:15 PM • 3876 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 65312 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 79267 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 94798 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 89032 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 90057 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 13159 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 14002 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 31127 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31611 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44932 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

As a result of Russian attacks on the Kyiv region, civilian infrastructure in three districts was damaged. Residential buildings, cultural institutions, warehouses, and vehicles were affected, and four people were injured.

Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

As a result of further Russian attacks on the Kyiv region, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in three districts of the region. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, residential buildings, cultural institutions, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

Brovary district

22 objects were damaged, including:

  • 15 private residential buildings - windows and doors broken, facades and roofs damaged;
    • 6 vehicles;
      • 1 warehouse.

        Boryspil district

        2 private residential buildings were damaged - windows broken and facades damaged.

        Vyshhorod district

        The building of a cultural institution was damaged - windows broken.

        "As a result of the attack, four residents of Kyiv region were injured. All victims received the necessary medical care. We are working to restore what was destroyed, providing the victims with the necessary assistance. Kyiv region is holding on," Kalashnyk noted.

        Recall

        Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, power outages occurred in Kyiv and three regions, with a difficult situation in the capital region.

        Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shown24.01.26, 12:43 • 8402 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War in UkraineKyiv region
        Energy
        War in Ukraine