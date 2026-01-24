$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1508 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
07:25 AM • 7976 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 16607 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 32423 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 32799 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 29800 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 26130 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 49991 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 45672 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21651 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

As a result of the occupiers' attack in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, 8 private houses, 3 cars, and an outbuilding were damaged. Four people sustained bodily injuries, two of whom were hospitalized.

Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shown

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the occupiers once again launched an attack in the Kyiv region.

"Four people sustained bodily injuries, two of whom were hospitalized," the police reported.

"In the Brovary district, a woman born in 1994 sustained leg cuts and was taken to a local hospital. Two other victims, a man born in 1988 and a woman born in 1983, sustained minor cuts. All necessary medical assistance was provided to them on the spot. In the Boryspil district, a woman born in 1996 with a diagnosis of closed head injury was hospitalized," clarified Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Brovary district, according to the police, 8 private houses, 3 vehicles, and an outbuilding were damaged. Another house was damaged in the Boryspil region, Kalashnyk added.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized24.01.26, 09:25 • 7998 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
War in Ukraine
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast