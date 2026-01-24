Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shown

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the occupiers once again launched an attack in the Kyiv region.

"Four people sustained bodily injuries, two of whom were hospitalized," the police reported.

"In the Brovary district, a woman born in 1994 sustained leg cuts and was taken to a local hospital. Two other victims, a man born in 1988 and a woman born in 1983, sustained minor cuts. All necessary medical assistance was provided to them on the spot. In the Boryspil district, a woman born in 1996 with a diagnosis of closed head injury was hospitalized," clarified Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Brovary district, according to the police, 8 private houses, 3 vehicles, and an outbuilding were damaged. Another house was damaged in the Boryspil region, Kalashnyk added.

