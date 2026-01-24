Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 21 missiles, including two "Zircons," and 375 drones; 15 missiles and 357 drones were shot down or suppressed, respectively, with information on 4 enemy missiles being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 24 (from 6:00 PM on January 23), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine using various types of air- and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 396 air attack assets:

2 3M22 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles (launch area TOT AR Crimea);

12 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of Bryansk region - RF);

6 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area - Bryansk region - RF, TOT Crimea);

1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile (from the airspace of Kursk region - RF);

375 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type attack UAVs and drones of other types from directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk - RF, TOT Donetsk, about 250 of them are "Shaheds."

The main direction of the attack is Kyiv region. A special feature is the involvement of strategic aviation aircraft with Kh-22/Kh-32 missiles for an attack on the capital of Ukraine - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 372 targets - 15 missiles and 357 drones of various types: 9 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles; 5 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles; 1 Kh-59/69 guided air missile; 357 attack UAVs of various types. Hits by 2 missiles and 18 attack UAVs were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) UAVs at 12 locations. Information on 4 enemy missiles is being clarified - noted the Air Force.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

"We cannot delay with air defense, we cannot close our eyes to these strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 370 drones and 21 missiles