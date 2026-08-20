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Attack on Kyiv: at least four people injured, children's hospital damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38201 views

At least four people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack. Fires, destruction, and damage to a hospital were reported in the city's districts.

Attack on Kyiv: at least four people injured, children's hospital damaged

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, at least 4 people were injured. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, several people are trapped in a shelter, and emergency services are heading to the scene.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell near a five-story residential building. Preliminary reports indicate that the building's windows were blown out. There is a fire

- Klitschko stated.

In addition, he reported calls for medics in the Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

In the Solomianskyi district, a children's hospital building was damaged. Windows were blown out, and cars are on fire on the premises. ... In the Sviatoshynskyi district, non-residential buildings on the premises were destroyed

- the mayor noted.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels are reporting launches of Kalibr missiles into Ukrainian airspace via Kherson region.

We remind you

During the night of August 20, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles. A strike was recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi district, while non-residential buildings are on fire in the Darnytskyi district.

In Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a five-story building; there is a threat of new attacks18.08.26, 19:52 • 9686 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv