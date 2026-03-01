Attack on Kherson on March 1 - Russians killed 4 citizens

An 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, who were severely wounded in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, have died in hospital. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

He wrote that at 1:20 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the city. Two elderly women who were resting near their entrance died on the spot.

At the same time, an elderly man and woman sustained severe injuries. The injured residents were immediately taken to a medical facility, where doctors began fighting for their lives. The Kherson residents had blast injuries. Shrapnel from the shells also injured people's heads and torsos. Due to this, the medics' efforts were unsuccessful, and the wounded died.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person also died, and two more were injured. The occupiers launched 781 strikes on 36 settlements, including airstrikes, UAVs, and artillery.