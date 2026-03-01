$43.210.00
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 20731 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 42234 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 52478 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 65556 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 69677 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 69022 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 51639 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52595 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 54752 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Attack on Kherson on March 1 - Russians killed 4 citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson, an 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man died in the hospital. Two more women died immediately.

Attack on Kherson on March 1 - Russians killed 4 citizens

An 85-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, who were severely wounded in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, have died in hospital. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

He wrote that at 1:20 PM, Russian occupiers shelled the city. Two elderly women who were resting near their entrance died on the spot.

At the same time, an elderly man and woman sustained severe injuries. The injured residents were immediately taken to a medical facility, where doctors began fighting for their lives. The Kherson residents had blast injuries. Shrapnel from the shells also injured people's heads and torsos. Due to this, the medics' efforts were unsuccessful, and the wounded died.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person also died, and two more were injured. The occupiers launched 781 strikes on 36 settlements, including airstrikes, UAVs, and artillery.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson