ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)

Partisans of the "ATESH" movement set fire to a power transformer at night, which supplied power to the central office of the FSB in the Bryansk region, paralyzing it during an inspection from Moscow. The power outage caused chaos among the inspectors and stopped the transmission of reports and coordination of border operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's Telegram channel.

ATESH agents carried out a daring sabotage, disrupting the work of the FSB Directorate in the Bryansk region. At night, they set fire to a power transformer that supplied the central building of the directorate. - the post says.

It is noted that the sabotage took place during a comprehensive inspection from Moscow.

The FSB leadership in Bryansk at that moment was reporting on full control over the situation and ensuring security in the region - and was immediately de-energized by our agents! - the movement's partisans reported.

According to the agents, the power outage at the peak moment caused real chaos and panic among the inspectors and local leadership.

All work on transmitting reports, storing information, and coordinating border operations was instantly paralyzed.

