ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)

November 3, 05:51 PM • 14572 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
November 3, 04:38 PM • 41967 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 30148 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
November 3, 02:53 PM • 32509 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 28576 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
November 3, 02:12 PM • 36299 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17634 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15377 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29471 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33983 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 04:38 PM • 41965 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 02:12 PM • 36298 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 33388 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 47790 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 54698 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

ATESH agents set fire to a power transformer that supplied the FSB building in the Bryansk region. This caused chaos and panic during a comprehensive inspection from Moscow, paralyzing the work of the FSB.

ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)

Partisans of the "ATESH" movement set fire to a power transformer at night, which supplied power to the central office of the FSB in the Bryansk region, paralyzing it during an inspection from Moscow. The power outage caused chaos among the inspectors and stopped the transmission of reports and coordination of border operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's Telegram channel.

ATESH agents carried out a daring sabotage, disrupting the work of the FSB Directorate in the Bryansk region. At night, they set fire to a power transformer that supplied the central building of the directorate.

- the post says.

It is noted that the sabotage took place during a comprehensive inspection from Moscow.

The FSB leadership in Bryansk at that moment was reporting on full control over the situation and ensuring security in the region - and was immediately de-energized by our agents!

- the movement's partisans reported.

According to the agents, the power outage at the peak moment caused real chaos and panic among the inspectors and local leadership.

All work on transmitting reports, storing information, and coordinating border operations was instantly paralyzed.

Recall

Agents of the "ATESH" movement from the 115th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, stationed in the Avdiivka area, destroyed their own truck. This delayed the unit's deployment.

Russia uses Mangush meat processing plant as a morgue for those killed from the Pokrovsk direction - ATESH03.11.25, 13:47 • 2708 views

Vita Zelenetska

