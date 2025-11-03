Russian troops have converted the Mangush meat processing plant in the rear into a temporary storage facility for the bodies of those killed from the Pokrovsk direction. According to the ATESH movement, Russia's morgue system and logistics cannot cope with the load due to massive losses, UNN writes.

Details

ATESH agents from among the Russian Armed Forces personnel report that the Russian authorities are using the Mangush meat processing plant for temporary storage of the bodies of their soldiers.

The reason for this was an unprecedented influx of dead from Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: the enemy's morgue system and rear logistics are completely paralyzed.

As the partisans note, this fact confirms the enemy's huge, concealed losses and its complete inability to cope with the situation. The regime disregards the bodies of its soldiers, using them as expendable material.

Recall

Defense forces are actively clearing the north of Pokrovsk of occupiers, eliminating 19 Russians yesterday. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense but not threatening, with a small number of enemy forces on the approaches.