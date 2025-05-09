At the front, up to two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

Almost two-thirds of the 193 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlovsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 9, showing a map of hostilities for May 8, writes UNN.

A total of 193 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile and 18 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 32 CABs. In addition, it carried out almost 4,000 shellings, 67 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 2,659 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders, two command posts, five artillery assets, a military storage depot and four other important objects of the occupiers," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were also four attacks by the occupiers last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Novoosinovoy.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoegorivka, Ridkodub, Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

Five enemy assault actions in the areas of Bilogorivka and Fedorivka were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near Krymsky and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 71 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropol, Yelyzavetivka, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks near Rozliv, Novosilka, Novopol, Privilny, Burlatsky and in the direction of Odrady.

In the Orikhivsky direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Stepovoy and Shcherbakiv.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, units of the aggressor carried out five unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our troops last day.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders in the Kursk direction over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 9 air strikes using 17 guided bombs, and also carried out 274 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1300 occupiers, 4 tanks, and an air defense system in a day