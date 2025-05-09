The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1300 occupiers, 4 tanks, and an air defense system in a day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,300 Russian occupiers, 4 tanks and an enemy air defense system at the front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.05.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 963270 (+1300) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10786 (+4)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22433 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 27588 (+36)

MLRS ‒ 1380 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1157 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35446 (+39)

cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 47724 (+120)

special equipment ‒ 3875 (0)

Data is being updated.

