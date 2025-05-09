$41.440.02
Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9
03:30 AM • 7202 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 19409 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 48379 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 86287 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 140316 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 108360 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 109170 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 169791 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108949 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 131633 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1300 occupiers, 4 tanks, and an air defense system in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on Russian losses as of May 9, 2025.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1300 occupiers, 4 tanks, and an air defense system in a day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,300 Russian occupiers, 4 tanks and an enemy air defense system at the front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 963270 (+1300) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10786 (+4)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22433 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27588 (+36)
          • MLRS ‒ 1380 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1157 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35446 (+39)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 47724 (+120)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3875 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine rescued three soldiers poisoned with chemicals and captured by the occupiers with the help of drones. The soldiers returned with captured weapons and important data.

                              Vita Zelenetska

