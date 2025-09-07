At Russian checkpoints in Crimea, they force the installation of a Russian messenger

At Russian checkpoints, security forces in annexed Crimea demand that residents of Kherson region install the Max messenger on their smartphones.

Next month, they promise to check for the absence of Max on phones with a special detector that analyzes the device's content, writes UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

At Russian checkpoints, security forces demand that people from the occupied territories of Kherson region in annexed Crimea install the Russian messenger Max on their smartphones. - the post says.

It is also noted that currently drivers and passengers are "persuaded to install this application," and elderly people are allegedly offered assistance with its installation.

However, at the same time, at checkpoints, they warn that next month "the absence of the Max messenger on the phone will be a reason for an additional check with a special mobile detector that analyzes the device's content."

