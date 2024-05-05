At night, air defense destroyed 23 of 24 enemy UAVs

Last night, 23 attack drones were destroyed in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipro regions as a result of hostilities. This was reported by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

At night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the northern and southern directions using 24 Shahed-131/136 attack drones. Launch sites were recorded in the Kursk region of Russia and near Cape Chauda in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As a result of the fighting, 23 attack drones were destroyed in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipro regions.

Enemy tactical aviation is active in eastern Ukraine