At least 12 Czech companies supplied Russia with machine tools for weapons production last year - Insider

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 4276 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 16562 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 27329 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 31250 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 35027 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 41981 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 49071 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 61899 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76028 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105056 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 73685 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 75202 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 93691 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109666 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - media12:25 PM • 45289 views
Publications
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 15355 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 37415 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109713 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 141994 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 183031 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 7206 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 13295 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 52500 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 59259 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 71082 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
United States dollar

At least 12 Czech companies supplied Russia with machine tools for weapons production last year - Insider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Investigators have identified 12 Czech companies that supplied Russia with machine tools for weapons production worth millions of dollars in 2023-2024, mostly through circumvention routes. This came after Zelenskyy's statement about the participation of Czech firms in the Russian military-industrial complex.

At least 12 Czech companies supplied Russia with machine tools for weapons production last year - Insider

The Insider has identified 12 manufacturers of equipment from the Czech Republic whose weapons production equipment was supplied to Russia last year. The investigation was initiated in response to statements by Ukrainian and Czech politicians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication's investigation.

Details

It is noted that on June 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is still receiving machine tools for the needs of its military-industrial complex from abroad. And among the exporters, in particular, are eight Czech firms. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in response that he did not know which companies were involved.

The Insider found 12 such manufacturers. The main part of the supply of metalworking equipment from the Czech Republic to Russia goes through bypass routes: through Estonia, Serbia, Turkey and Latvia. According to Russian customs, Czech machine tools worth $18 million were imported into Russia in 2023, and $12 million in 2024.

Three of the identified Czech supplier companies - Šmeral Brno, Varnsdorf and TAJMAC-ZPS - account for most of the exports, amounting to about $8 million.

Šmeral Brno calls its main specialization the production of machine tools and forming lines on a turnkey basis. On its website in the About Us section, Russia is still listed as one of the main export destinations.

In a number of cases, the buyer in Russia was a subsidiary of the Czech manufacturer, although the goods went through third countries - formally not from the Czech Republic, but from Serbia. Thus, the recipient of Pilous-Pásové Pily products - band saws for cutting metals - was Pilous LLC, registered in St. Petersburg. 70% of it belongs to a Czech company.

In addition, Insider identified five Czech companies that directly supplied metalworking equipment, which is in demand in the military-industrial complex and energy sector, in 2023-2024.

In 2023, at least four Czech companies were exporters of metalworking equipment to Russia: N.Ko, Prestar, Tachtech and Stroje Zeman Trade. Among the imported equipment were, for example, pipe cutters that can be used on gas wells. The cost of all equipment is approximately $500,000. As a rule, the equipment buyers were little-known firms, probably retailers or highly specialized resellers.

According to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Prague will "try to figure out what caused" Zelenskyy's statements about the participation of Czech companies in the export of equipment to Russia. The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Lukas Vlcek, also promised to investigate the possible participation of Czech business in the work of the Russian military-industrial complex. At the same time, Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvorak has already admitted that Zelenskyy may have been right, and he "would not be surprised" by Czech companies circumventing sanctions.

- notes the publication.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the development and supply of Russian drones20.06.25, 15:02 • 2360 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Latvia
Serbia
Czech Republic
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9