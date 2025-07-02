$41.820.04
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3440 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11536 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21213 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28370 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41724 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71260 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39963 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45887 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88490 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55282 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88512 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration
As part of the return of civilians, their citizens from the Kursk region returned to the Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

In May, Ukraine returned to the Russian Federation citizens evacuated from the Kursk region. This happened as part of the return of civilians, without an exchange, as reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

As part of the return of civilians, their citizens from the Kursk region returned to the Russian Federation – Ombudsman

In May, as part of the return of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, Russian citizens who had been evacuated from the Kursk region were sent back.

This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.  

Details 

We did not exchange anyone. 120 civilians (of Ukraine – ed.) returned. Our proposal was that civilians should return without any conditions. As part of this return, Russian citizens who had been evacuated from the Kursk region returned from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation

- Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that Ukraine has never set conditions for exchanges.

The evacuation procedure took place, we, as a state, never created any obstacles to the return of Russian civilians to Russia. We see that the Russians continue to use this

- Lubinets stated. 

He also reported that 5,757 Ukrainians, including 294 civilians, had been returned since the beginning of the full-scale war as of June 2025.

Over the past year, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians has drastically increased - Lubinets02.07.25, 15:21 • 1012 views

Addition

In May, as part of the prisoner exchange under the "1000 for 1000" formula, 120 Ukrainian civilians were returned.

On June 26, as part of the agreements of the second meeting of the Kyiv and Russian delegations, a group of defenders under 25 years old, as well as defenders who were wounded and have health problems, were returned to Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated that large prisoner exchanges with Russia are still ongoing.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

