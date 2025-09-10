As harmful as ICE cars: hybrids emit 5 times more CO2 than declared - study

According to a new analysis, plug-in hybrid cars are also characterized by high levels of CO₂ emissions. These emissions are almost five times higher than what was indicated in tests. UNN reports with reference to the research report by T&E (association for clean transport and energy research in Europe).

Details

Carbon dioxide emissions from plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are on average almost five times higher than official tests show. - reports the European Transport Association.

In hybrid cars equipped with a connection to the power grid, CO₂ emissions average 139 grams per kilometer. This figure corresponds to the emissions of a mid-range gasoline car. There is official information according to which cars are capable of emitting 28 grams of CO₂ per kilometer. That is, the conclusion of the study contradicts the stated data.

It is indicated that the mentioned new analysis is based on data from the European Environment Agency, which studied 127,000 connected hybrids registered in 2023. The data was collected using fuel consumption sensors, under normal driving conditions.

Addition

The EU has established "utility factors" to correct the CO2 emission indicator. The utility factors set for 2025 and 2027 gradually reduce the gap. To comply with the EU's CO2 emission targets, car manufacturers will have to decide:

either reduce sales of their plug-in hybrids;

or - increase sales of battery electric vehicles,

According to Lucien Mathieu, Director of Vehicles at T&E:

"Plug-in hybrid cars are still worse for the climate than car manufacturers claim." The expert believes that currently "the gap with reality has only widened," so "the European Commission must stand its ground and adhere to the already agreed utility factors for 2025 and 2027."

Recall

Global carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector reached a record high for the fourth consecutive year last year.

