Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
01:48 PM • 8544 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 11453 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM • 15011 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 18562 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
10:41 AM • 45632 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 66094 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54316 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32491 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36813 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:48 PM • 8534 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM • 45631 views
As harmful as ICE cars: hybrids emit 5 times more CO2 than declared - study

Kyiv • UNN

 228 views

A new analysis has shown that CO₂ emissions from plug-in hybrid cars are almost five times higher than official figures. This corresponds to the emission level of a mid-range gasoline car.

As harmful as ICE cars: hybrids emit 5 times more CO2 than declared - study

According to a new analysis, plug-in hybrid cars are also characterized by high levels of CO₂ emissions. These emissions are almost five times higher than what was indicated in tests. UNN reports with reference to the research report by T&E (association for clean transport and energy research in Europe).

Details

Carbon dioxide emissions from plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are on average almost five times higher than official tests show.

- reports the European Transport Association.

In hybrid cars equipped with a connection to the power grid, CO₂ emissions average 139 grams per kilometer. This figure corresponds to the emissions of a mid-range gasoline car. There is official information according to which cars are capable of emitting 28 grams of CO₂ per kilometer. That is, the conclusion of the study contradicts the stated data.

It is indicated that the mentioned new analysis is based on data from the European Environment Agency, which studied 127,000 connected hybrids registered in 2023. The data was collected using fuel consumption sensors, under normal driving conditions.

Addition

The EU has established "utility factors" to correct the CO2 emission indicator. The utility factors set for 2025 and 2027 gradually reduce the gap. To comply with the EU's CO2 emission targets, car manufacturers will have to decide:

  • either reduce sales of their plug-in hybrids;
    • or - increase sales of battery electric vehicles,

      The popularity of electric vehicles is growing in Ukraine: almost 8,000 battery-powered cars were added to the domestic car fleet in August09.09.25, 10:34 • 3108 views

      According to Lucien Mathieu, Director of Vehicles at T&E:

      "Plug-in hybrid cars are still worse for the climate than car manufacturers claim." The expert believes that currently "the gap with reality has only widened," so "the European Commission must stand its ground and adhere to the already agreed utility factors for 2025 and 2027."

      Recall

      Global carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector reached a record high for the fourth consecutive year last year.

      Ukraine's car fleet replenished with over 2.4 thousand hybrid passenger cars: Toyota maintains leadership10.07.25, 10:10 • 2347 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Auto Weather and environment
      Electricity
      European Commission
      Europe