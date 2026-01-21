$43.180.08
The New York Times

Apple is preparing an embedded chatbot codenamed Campos for iPhone and Mac

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Apple plans to update Siri to a full-fledged generative AI chatbot, Campos, which will compete with ChatGPT and Gemini. The technology will be unveiled in June, with a release scheduled for September 2026.

Apple Inc. plans to significantly update Siri, transforming it into a full-fledged chatbot with generative artificial intelligence. The new development, codenamed Campos, aims to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini services. The technology is expected to be unveiled in June at the WWDC conference, with an official release in September 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to a Bloomberg article.

Details

The new chatbot will be deeply integrated into the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 operating systems. Users will be able to invoke the service using the familiar voice command or by holding the side button. Campos will support both voice mode and text input, replacing the current Siri interface.

Google integrates purchases from Walmart and Shopify directly into the Gemini chatbot12.01.26, 00:41 • 2658 views

Unlike previous versions, the updated assistant has gained the ability to conduct a full-fledged dialogue and exchange messages. Amidst this news, Apple's shares rose by 1.7%, reaching $250.83. Shares of Alphabet Inc., which supplies the underlying technology for the project, also showed a 2.6% increase.

Stages of artificial intelligence implementation

Before the release of the full-fledged chatbot, Apple will release an intermediate update within iOS 26.4. It will include previously announced features for on-screen content analysis, access to personal data, and improved internet search. However, these capabilities will retain the old Siri interface.

The strategic decision to implement a chatbot indicates a shift in Apple's approach, which previously preferred to embed AI in specific tools, such as emoji generators or notification summaries. In addition to the new artificial intelligence system, future Apple operating systems will not undergo significant visual changes, as developers are focused on stability and bug fixes. 

Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker08.12.25, 21:04 • 3163 views

Stepan Haftko

