Apartment caught fire in the center of Kyiv: preliminarily, due to an explosion of a charging station

An explosion occurred in an apartment in the center of Kyiv, followed by a fire. According to the State Emergency Service, the fire was caused by an explosion of a charging station, UNN reports.

Details

According to rescuers, the explosion occurred in a high-rise building on Kudryavsky Uzviz.

An apartment on the 4th floor of an eleven-story residential building was on fire. During the extinguishing, two people, including a child, were rescued from a neighboring apartment. The fire was extinguished at 12:39 over an area of 40 square meters. - the message says.

Preliminary, the fire was caused by an explosion of a charging station. The final cause of the incident will be established by law enforcement officers, the State Emergency Service added.

