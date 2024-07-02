Large-scale fire in Kyiv's Teremky neighborhood - a generator may have exploded
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment in Kyiv's Teremky neighborhood, allegedly due to an explosion of a generator.
In Kyiv, a large-scale fire broke out on the terrace of one of the apartments in the Respublika residential complex in the Teremky district. This is reported by the capital's telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses and video from the scene, UNN reports.
Details
It is assumed that a generator exploded in the apartment on the terrace.
It is noted that many ambulances and fire trucks have arrived at the scene.
The information needs to be verified. The SES has not yet provided official information.
Near Kiev, a lithium battery exploded in an apartment, injuring a man07.06.24, 15:57 • 16496 views