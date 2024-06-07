Near Kiev, a lithium battery exploded in an apartment, injuring a man

On Sofiyevskaya Borshchagovka in the Kiev region, a lithium battery exploded in an apartment on the fifth floor. The man received burns of the upper and lower extremities of the 2nd degree. This is reported by the state emergency service in the Kiev region, reports UNN.

"On June 7, at 13: 54, the operational dispatch service of the Buchansky district received a message about an explosion in the village of Sofiyevskaya Borshchagovka in a high - rise building," the report says.

The duty guard of the 34th state fire and rescue unit of the city of Vishnevoye was sent to the scene of the incident.

"Upon arrival, rescuers found that an unidentified object (probably a lithium battery) exploded in an apartment on the 5th floor of a 9-storey residential building with a subsequent fire. One person was injured-a man born in 1982.. He received burns of the upper and lower extremities of the 2nd degree and was sent to the Kiev Regional Hospital," the report says.

The State Emergency Service reports that the fire was extinguished at 14: 19.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service urge citizens to observe safety rules when using alternative power sources.

