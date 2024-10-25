Another group of DPRK military will go to russia - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
South Korean intelligence reports that a second group of North Korean troops is preparing to leave for russia. There are already 12,000 DPRK servicemen on the territory of russia, some of whom are heading to the kursk region.
The second group of North Korean military will soon go to russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN.
Details
Bloomberg cites South Korean intelligence documents that Seoul shared with allies earlier this week.
According to documents, the first group of North Korean special forces are being trained in the far east of russia as part of a planned deployment of about 10,000 North Korean soldiers.
It also outlines details of arms shipments from North Korea to support russia's military action against Ukraine.
Pyongyang has sent about 8 million 122mm and 152mm shells, as well as missiles and anti-tank weapons since last August, according to Seoul. According to Bloomberg sources, South Korea will present some of the intelligence to NATO officials on Monday.
Add
According to Ukrainian intelligence, there are 12,000 troops from the DPRKin russia, some of whom have already traveled to the Kursk region after training at eastern training grounds.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said citing intelligence that the North Korean military could head to the front lines as early as this weekend.
50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap: the DIU tells how Russia is preparing DPRK troops for war against Ukraine24.10.2024, 18:36 • 19493 views