50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap: the DIU tells how Russia is preparing DPRK troops for war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The first military units from the DPRK have already arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the GUR, Moscow will provide each North Korean with 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap every month, according to the established norms, UNN reports.
Details
According to the GUR, the first DPRK military units that have been trained at eastern Russian training grounds have already arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war - in particular, on October 23, 2024, their appearance was recorded in the Kursk region of Russia.
"The DPRK army soldiers who have arrived in Russia are being trained at five military training grounds located in the east of the aggressor state: Baranovsky (Ussuriysk), Donguz (Ulan-Ude), Yekaterinoslavsky (Yekaterinoslavka), 248th (Knyazevo-Volkonskoye) and 249th (Sergeevka).
It takes several weeks to coordinate the military from North Korea, which Russia intends to use in the war against Ukraine," the statement said.
According to intelligence estimates, the number of North Korean troops deployed to Russia is now about 12,000, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals.
Moscow has appointed Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as the person responsible for overseeing the training and adaptation of the DPRK troops. The soldiers sent by Pyongyang are provided with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing and footwear, and hygiene. In particular, according to the established norms, Moscow will provide each North Korean with 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap every month
According to the GUR, the Kremlin has high hopes for the North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West.
