Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut in most regions of Ukraine

03:52 PM • 2378 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 4394 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 10249 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 19882 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 17808 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 23417 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15241 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16740 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22285 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37913 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 9006 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 17597 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15080 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 13194 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 7528 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15094 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 17609 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 23552 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25778 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 48274 views
Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut in most regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

On December 24, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut in most regions of Ukraine

Most regions of Ukraine will live according to blackout schedules tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 24, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of oblenergo in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Power outages will be fewer from December 24 - Svyrydenko21.12.25, 20:04 • 4008 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine