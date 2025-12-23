Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut in most regions of Ukraine

Most regions of Ukraine will live according to blackout schedules tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 24, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of oblenergo in your region.