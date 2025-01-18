Anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary: memorial events were held in several regions of Ukraine

Memorial events were held in a number of regions of Ukraine to commemorate the victims of the plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region.

Details

On the second anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, memorial events were held in the regions of Ukraine.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, together with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, heads of central executive bodies, relatives and friends of the victims, paid tribute to all the victims of the plane crash.

Among the dead are the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, employees of the agency, crew members and civilians - writes the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For reference

On January 18, 2023, a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, tragically ended the lives of 14 people.

The wreckage of the helicopter hit a residential building and damaged parked cars. Killed: 10 people in the helicopter and four other civilians, including one child.

The crash killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, Interior Ministry State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, assistant officials and the crew.

The government has set up a commission to investigate the plane crash in Brovary.

The SBI has completed a pre-trial investigation into the November 23 plane crash: it was found that SES officials had committed blatant violations of traffic safety and air transport operation rules.

Five officials of the State Emergency Service stand trial for negligence that led to the plane crash.

