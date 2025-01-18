ukenru
02:39 PM • 101598 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102464 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110449 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113070 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134780 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104409 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137645 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103842 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113488 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122301 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 77762 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117342 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 51326 views
02:48 PM • 53817 views
02:39 PM • 101602 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134785 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137647 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 168854 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158491 views
03:20 PM • 36099 views
02:48 PM • 53817 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117342 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122301 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 141045 views
Anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary: memorial events were held in several regions of Ukraine

January 18, 2025

 • 43246 views

Ukraine honors the memory of 14 people killed in the helicopter crash in Brovary, including the Interior Ministry leadership. The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation, and five SES officials have been brought to trial.

Memorial events were held in a number of regions of Ukraine to commemorate the victims of the plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. 

Details

On the second anniversary of the plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, memorial events were held in the regions of Ukraine.

Image

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, together with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, heads of central executive bodies, relatives and friends of the victims, paid tribute to all the victims of the plane crash.

Image

Among the dead are the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, employees of the agency, crew members and civilians

- writes the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For reference

On January 18, 2023, a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, tragically ended the lives of 14 people. 

The wreckage of the helicopter hit a residential building and damaged parked cars. Killed: 10 people in the helicopter and four other civilians, including one child.

Image

The crash killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, Interior Ministry State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, assistant officials and the crew.

Image

The government has set up a commission to investigate the plane crash in Brovary. 

The SBI has completed a pre-trial investigation into the November 23 plane crash: it was found that SES officials had committed blatant violations of traffic safety and air transport operation rules.

 Five officials of the State Emergency Service stand trial for negligence that led to the plane crash.

Azerbaijani President demands punishment for Russians responsible for crash of Azerbaijani plane06.01.25, 15:21 • 22112 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

