Azerbaijani President demands punishment for Russians responsible for crash of Azerbaijani plane

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with family members of the crew and flight attendants of the surviving Azerbaijan Airlines plane said that the blame for the crash lies with representatives of the Russian Federation and demanded that the perpetrators be punished. This was reported by Azertag, according to UNN.

I can say with certainty that the fault for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this disaster (the Aktau plane crash - ed.) lies with the representatives of the Russian Federation. And we demand justice, we demand punishment for the perpetrators, we demand full transparency and human behavior, - Aliyev said.

According to him, the process of decrypting the black boxes is underway.

“I am confident that in the near future we will know the preliminary result, and everything will fall into place, the whole picture of the tragedy that happened will be known. And this, of course, will be an important moment in the full investigation of this tragedy and the punishment of those responsible for it,” Aliyev said.

Recall

An AZAL airplane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau airport. After the control systems failed, the crew made an emergency landing, as a result of which the front part of the plane collapsed.

According to Flightradar24, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was flying over the area where the drone strikes were taking place before the crash. The distress call was made between 8:23 and 8:25 a.m., when the plane was over Grozny.

The White House has data on possible involvement of Russian air defense in the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan. The airline suspends flights to 10 Russian cities due to “external interference” in the crash.

Later, during a telephone conversation, Putin apologized to the Azerbaijani president for the crash of the Azal plane near Aktau. The plane was trying to land in Grozny when it was attacked by Ukrainian drones.