An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regions

Russia has recorded a significant increase in cases of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, known as "mouse fever." In five regions of the country, 1,512 cases of infection were identified during 2026, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The largest number of cases was registered in Udmurtia—656. In Bashkortostan, 367 people fell ill, while in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, there were 278 cases. In the latter, the number of infections increased 1.5-fold compared with last year.

The disease is also spreading in Tatarstan and Saratov Oblast. Isolated cases were recorded in Pskov Oblast and the Moscow region.

What is known about "mouse fever"

The causative agents of the disease are hantaviruses, which are spread by infected rodents. People can become infected, in particular, by inhaling dust contaminated with mouse excretions.

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The disease begins with a sharp rise in temperature to 38–40 degrees, chills, and headaches and muscle pain. In severe cases, the infection leads to kidney damage.

The incubation period ranges from 4 to 49 days, most commonly 2–3 weeks. Transmission of the virus from person to person is not characteristic of the pathogens responsible for this form of the disease.

What Russia's consumer protection watchdog says

Despite the increase in the number of patients, the Russian agency claims that the epidemiological situation remains stable and under control.

Experts explain the increase in incidence by cyclical fluctuations in the rodent population, which occur approximately every 3–5 years.

In Bashkortostan, the number of mouse-like rodents in the forests already exceeds the long-term average. With the onset of cold weather, the animals move closer to residential buildings, increasing the risk of infection among people.

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