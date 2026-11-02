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In the Moscow region, 3 cases of monkeypox have already been detected in a month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

A 38-year-old man with confirmed mpox was hospitalized in Domodedovo. This is the third case in the region in a month and the eighth in two years.

In the Moscow region, 3 cases of monkeypox have already been detected in a month

A third case of monkeypox infection in the past month has been recorded in the Moscow region. A 38-year-old man with a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis was hospitalized in Domodedovo. The Moscow Times reports this, citing local medical workers, writes UNN.

Details

The patient went to the hospital with characteristic symptoms of the disease: elevated temperature, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory.

According to the medical facility, this is already the third case of monkeypox in the past month and the eighth in two years. Russian epidemiologists are determining the source of the infection and checking people who had contact with the patient.

New cases of infection are being recorded in Russia

On October 8, Domodedovo Hospital completed the treatment of a 27-year-old man who claimed that he had contracted monkeypox inside Russia and had not traveled abroad.

A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe16.10.26, 01:38 • 16360 views

In mid-October, five people who had contact with another infected person were also hospitalized. However, the disease was not confirmed in them.

In addition, on October 16, monkeypox infection was confirmed in five patients in St. Petersburg. Doctors assessed their condition as mild or moderate.

How monkeypox is transmitted

Monkeypox, or mpox, is a viral disease that can be transmitted through close physical contact with an infected person, as well as through contaminated objects.

The main symptoms include fever, headache and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and characteristic skin rashes.

The incubation period usually lasts from 1 to 2 weeks.

A monkeypox outbreak has been suspected in the Moscow region: 5 people hospitalized15.10.26, 23:24 • 3820 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World