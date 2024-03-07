An explosion occurred in Sumy - media

An explosion was heard in Sumy, and an air alert was declared in the city and region, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

Following the report of an explosion in Sumy, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

"The threat of using ballistic weapons from the north," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Sumy region: Russian army shells 7 communities in border area using cluster munitions