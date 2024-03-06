$41.340.03
Sumy region: Russian army shells 7 communities in border area using cluster munitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39380 views

Russian troops fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, shelling 7 communities with mortars, artillery, MLRS, aerial bombs and mines, including cluster bombs.

Sumy region: Russian army shells 7 communities in border area using cluster munitions

Russian troops fired 19 times at the border of Sumy region. Residents of seven communities came under enemy fire. This is stated in the evening daily report on the situation  in the Sumy region, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. ... Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled.

- the OBA said.

Details

According to the estimates of the Sumy regional military administration, 91 explosions occurred on Wednesday.

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from a mortar (10 explosions).

Yunakivska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions) were carried out.

Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (12 explosions) and MLRS shelling (8 explosions) were recorded.

Znob-Novhorod community: Russians attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).

Seredina-Budska community: launch of 4 KAB aerial bombs (3 explosions). One bomb was used to remotely mine the territory with destructive elements (cluster munitions).

Russians use cluster bombs in Sumy region for the first time06.03.24, 15:44 • 26188 views

Velykopysarivska community: 19 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: a helicopter launch of a rocket launcher (10 explosions) and mortar shelling (6 explosions).

Optional

In the morning, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reportedthat at night  Russians attacked Sumy with Shahed-type attack drones. As a result, seven people were injured, including a 10-year-old child.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Bilopillia
Khotyn
Sums
