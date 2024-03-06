Russians use cluster bombs in Sumy region for the first time

On March 5, the Russian army used cluster bombs for the first time in Sumy region. Also, the Russian army mined two settlements from the air. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The use of tactical aviation in relation to guided bombs has increased several times. By the way, yesterday cluster bombs were used for the first time on the territory of Sumy region," said Artyukh.

He also said that Russians had mined two settlements in Shostka district - Stara Huta and Marchykhyna Buda - from the air.

Artyukh noted that the Security Forces are working on demining.

Addendum

at night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 47 explosions were recorded.