Russians use cluster bombs in Sumy region for the first time

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21196 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 72508 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51305 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 230665 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224301 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155860 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371807 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 72508 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 230666 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 185616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203797 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14128 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23189 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46633 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54206 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians use cluster bombs in Sumy region for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26188 views

Russians used cluster bombs for the first time in Sumy region on March 5, and also mined two settlements from the air.

Russians use cluster bombs in Sumy region for the first time

On March 5, the Russian army used cluster bombs for the first time in Sumy region. Also, the Russian army mined two settlements from the air. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The use of tactical aviation in relation to guided bombs has increased several times. By the way, yesterday cluster bombs were used for the first time on the territory of Sumy region," said Artyukh. 

He also said that Russians had mined two settlements in Shostka district - Stara Huta and Marchykhyna Buda - from the air.

Artyukh noted that the Security Forces are working on demining. 

Addendum

at night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 47 explosions were recorded. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

