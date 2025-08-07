Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert 7 August 2025
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych confirmed the event, the head of the OMA warned of a target on the city.
An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert, the city's mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv. We are investigating. The air raid alert continues!
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported an air raid alert in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
After this, the head of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim warned: "Mykolaiv is a target for the city."
