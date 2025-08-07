$41.680.11
Night attack by Russian drones affected Dnipro and three districts: 4 injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

As a result of the night drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured in Dnipro. 12 cars were destroyed and 17 were damaged at a transport enterprise, and residential buildings were destroyed.

Night attack by Russian drones affected Dnipro and three districts: 4 injured reported

As a result of the night attack by Russian drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were reported injured in Dnipro, fires broke out and there was destruction on the territory of a transport enterprise, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and the district, and Synelnykove district were also affected, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy directed drones at the region. The sky defenders shot down 33 UAVs," Lysak said.

As a result of the attack in Dnipro, four people were injured. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition.

- reported the head of the OVA.

According to him, several fires broke out. In particular, an administrative building and cars were on fire. 12 cars were destroyed, another 17 were damaged. 8 residential buildings were also damaged, one private house was destroyed. "There is destruction on the territory of a transport enterprise," Lysak noted.

In Pavlohrad, according to him, a dacha and a car caught fire. In Kryvyi Rih district - an unused building, in Kryvyi Rih itself - a modular house. In Synelnykove district, the roof of a lyceum and dry grass caught fire. A private house and a car were damaged.

According to the head of the OVA, the enemy shelled Nikopol region with artillery and UAVs. It was loud in the district center, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities. In addition to the damaged in the district, 8 private houses and a five-story building, cars were added. Infrastructure, an administrative building, and an enterprise were damaged. A library was on fire.

Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih07.08.25, 03:34 • 5118 views

Julia Shramko

War
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
Kryvyi Rih