Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: the Ministry of Defense does not rule out a Russian drone, but did not record any airspace violations

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 60 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4388 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14250 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 13284 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 64531 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 28980 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 30673 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 31424 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146872 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 127972 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 26057 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 36498 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 27324 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 29904 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 17341 views
Publications
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 60 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14250 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 64538 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146872 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 127972 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 11273 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 17450 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 32307 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 66665 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 129679 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Hryvnia
Oil
Medicinal products

Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: the Ministry of Defense does not rule out a Russian drone, but did not record any airspace violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

A night explosion occurred in Osina, Poland, and fragments of an unknown object were found. The Polish Minister of Defense is considering three versions: a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or sabotage.

Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: the Ministry of Defense does not rule out a Russian drone, but did not record any airspace violations

An explosion occurred overnight in Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland. Poland's Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that "most likely, it's about a crashed drone," and all services are investigating each of the three scenarios – whether it's a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or an act of sabotage, writes UNN with reference to RMF24.

Most likely, it's about a crashed drone. It currently shows no signs indicating a military nature.

- stated this morning by Poland's Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, regarding the explosion of an unidentified object in Osiny.

Details

On Tuesday evening, residents of the village of Osiny, Łuków County, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, reported hearing an "explosion" accompanied by a "flash." Police officers dispatched to the scene found "scattered, charred metal and plastic elements" in a cornfield. Describing the scene, Senior Sergeant Marcin Jóźwik from the Łuków District Police Headquarters, in an interview with RMF FM, emphasized that there was "no typical bomb crater." There is a place where corn cobs are broken, torn off, and partially charred, he added.

No one was injured in the incident; the explosion shattered windows in at least one neighboring house. In a statement released before 9:00 AM local time, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that "no violations of Polish airspace were recorded last night, neither from Ukraine nor from Belarus." The detected object, according to preliminary estimates, was part of an old engine with a propeller.

Poland's Minister of National Defense considered three hypotheses

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke about the incident at a morning press conference in Mińsk Mazowiecki. The Minister of National Defense stated that "most likely, it's about a crashed drone." He added that a pyrotechnic analysis is currently underway to determine whether it was a military drone or one used for smuggling.

As indicated, it currently shows no signs indicating a military nature, so it cannot be ruled out that it could be a smuggled drone. Also, what has happened in other countries should not be ruled out – an act of sabotage, meaning actions related to diversion or sabotage on Polish territory, he added, discussing the three hypotheses of the night explosion in the Lublin Voivodeship.

The Minister of National Defense emphasized that the police, military police, territorial defense forces, and operational forces are making intensive efforts to search and secure the entire area; helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are also involved. He added that the investigation is a "matter of a few hours." "Currently, all services are investigating each of these three scenarios – whether it's a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or an act of sabotage that could have been committed on Polish territory," he stressed.

"Regarding the operational commander's report on airspace, (...) radar systems, according to preliminary analysis, did not record any violations of airspace," said Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, adding that this would be further verified.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Belarus
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland