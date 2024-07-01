An emergency level of fire danger has been declared in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
An emergency level of fire danger has been declared in Ukraine due to extreme heat and drought in most regions from July 2 to 4.
An extraordinary level of fire danger has been declared in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
The Ukrhydrometeorological Center reports that on July 2-4, an extreme level of fire danger will prevail in Ukraine (except for the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions).
"Be careful! Follow fire safety rules and do not provoke fires in open areas!" the SES emphasized.
