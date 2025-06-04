Air raid alert has spread across Ukraine amid the threat of ballistics. An audible explosion was reported in Poltava

$41.640.02
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

Air raid alert has spread across Ukraine amid the threat of ballistics. An audible explosion was reported in Poltava

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missiles in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

An air alert has spread in Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of enemy missiles, writes UNN.

Details

Air alert in Kyiv and a number of regions.

"Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alert," the KMVA said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initially warned of "a missile in the Sumy region in the direction of the Chernihiv region", and later of "a missile in the Kharkiv region in the direction of the Poltava region".

"Poltava in shelter!" - called in the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Citizens, stay in safe places until the end of the alert," Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, wrote on social networks.

According to local public pages, an explosion was heard in Poltava.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Poltava
Kyiv
