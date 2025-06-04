Air raid alert has spread across Ukraine amid the threat of ballistics. An audible explosion was reported in Poltava

An air alert has spread in Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of enemy missiles, writes UNN.

Details

Air alert in Kyiv and a number of regions.

"Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alert," the KMVA said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initially warned of "a missile in the Sumy region in the direction of the Chernihiv region", and later of "a missile in the Kharkiv region in the direction of the Poltava region".

"Poltava in shelter!" - called in the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Citizens, stay in safe places until the end of the alert," Kateryna Yamshchikova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, wrote on social networks.

According to local public pages, an explosion was heard in Poltava.

61 out of 95 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine at night